IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.21 during trading hours on Friday. 290,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,331. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

