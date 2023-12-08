Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 729021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torrid

In related news, insider Mark Mizicko purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,321,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,242.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 62.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Stock Up 25.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

