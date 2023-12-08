State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,474 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $35,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

NYSE ROP opened at $534.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $542.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

