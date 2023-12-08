Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

T stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

