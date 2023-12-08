State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,553 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

