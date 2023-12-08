X Square Capital LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

