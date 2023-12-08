Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

