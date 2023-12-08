Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $18.71

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 18.71, but opened at 19.25. Paramount Global shares last traded at 19.99, with a volume of 17,914 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Paramount Global Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Paramount Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,841,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Paramount Global by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,646,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 457,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

