Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 166 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Workday by 34.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Workday by 431.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 55.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Workday by 16.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 189,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Workday stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.82. 148,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.92, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $273.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock worth $32,681,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.