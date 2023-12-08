Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,621 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 358.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $990,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

