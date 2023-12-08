Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,855 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,855 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.0 %

HAL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,995. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

