Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $906,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 183,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 179,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,250. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $77.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.