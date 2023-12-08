6,850 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.66. The company had a trading volume of 810,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.