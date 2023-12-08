Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.05.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 276,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

