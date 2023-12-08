Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 262 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,415 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 111,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average of $162.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

