Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,070 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 50.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Xylem by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,190. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.