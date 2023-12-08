12,326 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

