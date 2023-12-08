Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-0.01 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.