Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.85. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 22,158 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $933.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. Equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $5,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

