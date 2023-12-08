QUINT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.59 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $78.59 million and approximately $8,636.28 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

