Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.45 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and approximately $16,673.97 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,070,996 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

