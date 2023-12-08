RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $278.71 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $43,710.42 or 0.99846231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $140.40 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,785.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00173666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.00568762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00395062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00120184 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,212.12730452 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,552.93777118 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

