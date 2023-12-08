Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $52.89

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.89, but opened at $56.05. Carrier Global shares last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 1,404,464 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.