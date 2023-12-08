Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.75. Paramount Global shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 6,828,840 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

