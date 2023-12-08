Creditcoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

