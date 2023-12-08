Ultra Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.73 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,785.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.00568762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00120184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002144 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,325,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,325,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24585344 USD and is up 17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,109,849.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

