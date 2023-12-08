Comparing Siegfried (SGFEF) and The Competition

Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) is one of 345 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Siegfried to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Siegfried and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siegfried 0 1 0 0 2.00 Siegfried Competitors 382 1740 3139 82 2.55

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Siegfried’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siegfried has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siegfried N/A N/A N/A Siegfried Competitors -55.42% -62.78% -11.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Siegfried and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.1% of Siegfried shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siegfried and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siegfried N/A N/A 61.26 Siegfried Competitors $3.84 billion -$11.79 million -82.83

Siegfried’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Siegfried. Siegfried is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Siegfried peers beat Siegfried on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products. It also offers contract development and manufacturing services, including pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale up and clinical trial material production. In addition, the company provides APIs and controlled substances focusing on anesthetics, pain treatment applications, and central nervous and respiratory diseases, as well as caffeine for human health and nutrition. Further, it licenses oral solid and sterile products; assembles registration dossiers; and offers a common technical document for various products. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland.

