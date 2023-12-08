AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.92

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.92 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 268226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Barclays began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

AerCap Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

