Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $289.14

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $289.14 and last traded at $285.53, with a volume of 30262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock worth $137,721,097. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

