Head-To-Head Comparison: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) versus Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) and Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Western Energy Services and Archer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $154.10 million 0.47 $22.31 million ($0.18) -12.01 Archer N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) -0.09

This table compares Western Energy Services and Archer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Western Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Archer. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Archer shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Archer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -3.39% -2.64% -1.71% Archer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Archer beats Western Energy Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs. The company also offers engineering services, such as project management, construction and installations, multidiscipline engineering, consulting, and inspection services. In addition, it provides wireline services, including cased hole logging, conveyance and mechanical/slickline, research and development, and technology development services. Further, the company offers equipment rental, production monitoring, well imaging, and integrity management tools services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Seawell Limited and changed its name to Archer Limited in May 2011. Archer Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sandnes, Norway.

