Reviewing Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 3.30% 14.46% 5.84% Sparta Commercial Services -1,938.08% N/A -38,027.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Sparta Commercial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.90 billion 1.06 $161.79 million $2.63 32.45 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 10.63 $1.02 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Maximus has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maximus and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maximus presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

Maximus beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

