Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Incyte were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.26.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.