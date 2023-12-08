NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,062,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,850,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

