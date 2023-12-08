iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Boosted by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $86,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,799,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,466,757 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

