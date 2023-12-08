HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.06 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS.

HCP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,423.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,940.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,408 shares of company stock worth $13,051,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,527,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

