Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.91 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

