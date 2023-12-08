Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Riposte Capital LLC

Riposte Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 5.5% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CHK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

