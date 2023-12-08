Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

