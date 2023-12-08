Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $353.95 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

