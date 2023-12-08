The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

