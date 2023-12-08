Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.78. 727,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

