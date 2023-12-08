iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.16. 14,565,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,720,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2889 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

