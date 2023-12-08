Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,365 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Invitation Homes makes up about 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

