Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.44. 70,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,595. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

