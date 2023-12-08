Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 332,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.43.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

