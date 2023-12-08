Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

