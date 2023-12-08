EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $85.90 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

