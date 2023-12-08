Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 2,466 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,241,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,796 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 370,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 97.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 116,736 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,458. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

