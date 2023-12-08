Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 8,594,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,272,492. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.