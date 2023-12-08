Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,061 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 430,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 161,419 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981,957. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

